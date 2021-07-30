Advertisement

Isaiah Jackson selected as No. 22 overall pick in NBA Draft

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball’s Isaiah Jackson was taken No. 22 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, but traded to the Washington Wizards, before being traded again to the Indiana Pacers.

Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts as a Wildcat last season.

ALSO: Terrence Clarke selected as honorary NBA Draft pick

He also led the SEC with 2.6 blocks per game and ranked 15th nationally, leading the Wildcats as the nation’s No. 3 shot-blocking team. Jackson tabbed eight blocked shots against Kansas, which is the the most rejections in a game for any Wildcat since Willie Cauley-Stein blocked nine shots against Boise State in 2013.

Jackson was named to the SEC All-Freshman and SEC All-Defensive teams.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return
File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
YMCA distributing school supplies in Back to School Rally
A state of emergency has been declared in Nicholas County after the deadly flooding in the...
‘We had to leave’: Family loses everything, forced to quickly escape as rising water took over their home
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning