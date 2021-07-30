Isaiah Jackson selected as No. 22 overall pick in NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball’s Isaiah Jackson was taken No. 22 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, but traded to the Washington Wizards, before being traded again to the Indiana Pacers.

Isaiah Jackson is being traded to Indiana, sources said. https://t.co/vHIsDBj8fE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts as a Wildcat last season.

He also led the SEC with 2.6 blocks per game and ranked 15th nationally, leading the Wildcats as the nation’s No. 3 shot-blocking team. Jackson tabbed eight blocked shots against Kansas, which is the the most rejections in a game for any Wildcat since Willie Cauley-Stein blocked nine shots against Boise State in 2013.

Jackson was named to the SEC All-Freshman and SEC All-Defensive teams.

