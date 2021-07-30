Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Fall feel for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some pretty cool air will begin to blow in today.

Temperatures will likely run well below normal for the afternoon & evening hours. Most of you will only see the low to mid 70s during the peak heating hours. Humidity is taking a big dive and will feel a whole lot better.

The weekend will feature temperatures that will run around 10-15 degrees below normal. Saturday might be one of those days that will underachieve. The potential is there for 80, but I think we struggle to get past 75. These numbers will stay on that level all weekend and through the first days of August.

Take care of each other.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.