Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Fall feel for the weekend

Temperatures will drop below normal
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some pretty cool air will begin to blow in today.

Temperatures will likely run well below normal for the afternoon & evening hours. Most of you will only see the low to mid 70s during the peak heating hours. Humidity is taking a big dive and will feel a whole lot better.

The weekend will feature temperatures that will run around 10-15 degrees below normal. Saturday might be one of those days that will underachieve. The potential is there for 80, but I think we struggle to get past 75. These numbers will stay on that level all weekend and through the first days of August.

Take care of each other.

