Kentucky Newsmakers 8/01: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, and there’s a lot to catch up on.

COVID-19 numbers are climbing again and as we enter August, cases are 10 times as high as they were when July started.

Violence in Lexington has led the news and been on the front page in recent months as the city deals with a record rate of shootings and homicides. What is being done to turn that trend around?

Lexington is getting more money from the American Rescue Plan, and we’ll ask the mayor how she hopes to put that to use.

A study is looking at Nicholasville Road traffic gridlock— it’s been a challenge for decades but it’s getting even busier.

Plus, progress continues on the Central Bank Center and the Town Branch Commons Park and trail system that will bring a strip of bluegrass right through downtown Lexington.

