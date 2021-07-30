Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/01: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, and there’s a lot to catch up on.

COVID-19 numbers are climbing again and as we enter August, cases are 10 times as high as they were when July started.

Violence in Lexington has led the news and been on the front page in recent months as the city deals with a record rate of shootings and homicides. What is being done to turn that trend around?

Lexington is getting more money from the American Rescue Plan, and we’ll ask the mayor how she hopes to put that to use.

A study is looking at Nicholasville Road traffic gridlock— it’s been a challenge for decades but it’s getting even busier.

Plus, progress continues on the Central Bank Center and the Town Branch Commons Park and trail system that will bring a strip of bluegrass right through downtown Lexington.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return
File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
YMCA distributing school supplies in Back to School Rally
A state of emergency has been declared in Nicholas County after the deadly flooding in the...
‘We had to leave’: Family loses everything, forced to quickly escape as rising water took over their home
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning