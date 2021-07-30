Advertisement

Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001

Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have identified the victim of a cold case death investigation from 2001.

On October 9, 2001, Kentucky State Police initiated the death investigation after human remains were found at the 12-mile marker of I-65 in Simpson County.

During that time, no leads were available and the identity of the remains was unknown.

According to authorities, they identified the victim as Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45 of Nashville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return
File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
YMCA distributing school supplies in Back to School Rally
A state of emergency has been declared in Nicholas County after the deadly flooding in the...
‘We had to leave’: Family loses everything, forced to quickly escape as rising water took over their home
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning