Kentucky State receives federal grant for ag research

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - The U.S. Agriculture Department says Kentucky State University has been awarded $249,583 in federal funding through a program that supports research projects at historically Black land-grant universities.

The funds will help train small-scale, minority and socially disadvantaged farmers and producers to develop strategies for handling produce and developing products that comply with federal regulations.

Other projects include research on Kentucky beekeeping practices and training students on the role of artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Kentucky State University, founded in 1886, is the state’s only public historically Black university.

