Kroger ‘strongly encourages’ all customers, employees to wear masks

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the one recently made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(Kroger)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger is requesting that any employee or visitor — vaccinated or not — wear masks while inside stores following a recent increase of COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company’s recommendation mirrors the one recently made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials recommended Tuesday that people who were fully vaccinated wear masks in areas where COVID transmission was high.

“In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” Erin Grant, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager, said. “We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates.”

Kroger already requires unvaccinated employees and customers to wear masks.

