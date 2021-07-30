Knox County death investigation now classified as a murder investigation

WOODBINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Post 10 of the Kentucky State Police say they were called to the Woodbine area of Knox County Friday morning by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

What was initially called a death investigation has now been classified as a murder investigation.

KSP says 36-year-old Matthew Welsh of Woodbine was pronounced dead by the Knox County Deputy Coroner. The preliminary investigation indicated that Welsh was found dead after a stabbing at his home involving 33-year-old Joseph Masters and 37-year-old Charles “CJ” McVey of Woodbine.

Masters was found and arrested in Campbell County, Tenn. and is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky in the Campbell County Detention Center. He is charged with murder, unlawful imprisonment, and kidnapping of an adult.

McVey was found and arrested by the Corbin Police Department. KSP charged him with murder, unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping of an adult. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

