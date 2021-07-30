Advertisement

Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right, get vaccinated. However, the shot left her ill for weeks.

Doctor’s say Taneisha Duerson’s case is rare.

Duerson described how she felt after getting her first Pfizer shot in late-April.

“I felt like the walking dead,” Duerson said. “This was the fourth day after the shot. Day four, I was freezing. I felt bad.”

Then, her temperature spiked to 104.

“The lowest I could keep it was 101 for a week straight,” Duerson said. “I didn’t even have a temperature when I had Covid.”

She says she dealt with a high temperature for two and half weeks. Duerson, a certified medical assistant, contracted the virus in December, but this was different.

A double ear infection ensued, and that was just the beginning. Her organs started to inflame.

“My spleen was enlarged,” Duerson said.

When her gums started to inflame and she went to the emergency room and the doctors said her liver enzymes were elevated.

“One of them was supposed to be at a level 30 and it was supposed to be a 4,” Duerson said. “Basically, I was inflamed from the inside out.”

Doctors say she suffered from a negative reaction from the vaccine and she was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

“We are seeing it some in adults, not nearly as much as high of incidents as in pediatrics,” said Lexington ER physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says Duerson’s case is unusual.

“It’s going to be incredibly rare especially this response is incredibly rare,” Dr. Stanton said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have a zero risk option we are already on the road the vaccine is the seatbelt.”

After receiving a low dose steroid, Duerson’s inflammation subsided and she started feeling better. Although she was told not to get a second shot, she’s encouraging the public to get vaccinated for those who can’t.

“To help others, it’s best to at least try,” Duerson said. “You can’t hurt but try. I tried.”

Dr. Stanton says Duerson’s case is found more often in children because they have a more hyper immune system.

