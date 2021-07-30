Lexington Christian is loaded, ready for a state title run in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One point and missed opportunities. That was the difference between Lexington Christian winning its second football state title in 2020 or being awarded its second runner-up trophy in school history.

That 24-23 loss to Beechwood in the 2020 2A state title game has been the ultimate off-season motivator for the Eagles.

“The lock screen on my phone is a picture of me on the Herald Leader last year after they blocked that field goal and me kneeling down and Beechwood celebrating in the background,” said LCA linebacker and running back Jeffrey Selby. “It means a lot. I think about it every single day. We’re coming back to get it.”

With talent like Virginia commit Xavier Brown back for another season, the Eagles are playing a brutal schedule to prepare for the postseason. After opening their revenge tour at Madison Central on August 20, LCA plays Boyle County, Belfry, Christian Academy of Louisville, Pikeville, Somerset and Danville.

