Lexington reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase in months; county back in red zone

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in its update for Thursday, July 29.

It’s the most single-day cases reported in the city since mid-February.

The city’s 7-day rolling average is up to 82 new cases per day. On July 1, the daily average was seven cases. Lexington has now had 36,772 cases and 326 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

Fayette County is also now back in the state’s COVID-19 red zone designation. The state’s map shows the county now has average daily cases of 25.3 per 100k population.

The health department posted ways people can help avoid an outbreak of the virus.

  • Get a free COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Wear a face covering when in crowded public areas.
