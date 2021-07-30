Advertisement

Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man is charged with beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb.

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee.

Several people witnessed the attack. When police arrived, they found Thayer’s body and head.

A machete-style knife was in an alley a few blocks away.

Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017.

At that time, she said they had been dating for seven years.

Press Release #1 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: July 29 2021 SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation # 21016444 Shakopee, Minn....

Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

A peaceful walk along sand dunes in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is now a terrifying memory for one...
Woman chased by coyote fends it off with a stick
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain