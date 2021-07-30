Motorcyclist killed in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Boyle County.

It happened around 10 Thursday night on Highway 150 West in Perryville.

The coroner says a 29-year-old man from Harrodsburg lost control of his motorcycle in a curve and hit a fence post.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Deputies are still trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

