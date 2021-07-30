Advertisement

Pulaski County man arrested and charged with murder

34-year old Jesse Roberts of Eubanks was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office on July...
34-year old Jesse Roberts of Eubanks was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office on July 29th in relation to a robbery and murder on July 17th(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriffs Office has announced that a Eubank man was charged with murder.

34-year old Jesse Roberts was arrested on Thursday, July 29th following a report of a robbery on R.D. Floyd Road on July 17th.

On July 17th, deputies determined that an altercation had occurred between 49-year old David Naylor and Roberts. According to officials, Roberts and Ryan Davis told Deputies that Naylor had attempted to rob Roberts he struck Naylor in the head.

Information gathered by detectives contradicted Roberts and Davis’s initial claims of the robbery attempt by Naylor. Naylor was found dead at his home sometime later with “obvious head injuries.”

Roberts has been charged with murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Roberts’ bond has been set at $250,000.

