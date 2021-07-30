Advertisement

Reports of looting after flooding devastates parts of Nicholas County

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several families have been displaced from their homes after flooding in Nicholas County. A shelter is now open for those needing somewhere to stay.

The Carlisle area saw the worst of it, with some of the homes wiped out. One woman was also killed.

Like so many others, Lesa Cundiff was fast asleep when the worst of the rain came through.

“I go out of my bedroom, which is upstairs, thank God, and it was almost to my landing which is about four foot in there. So, there was nothing I could do. I couldn’t get downstairs,” Cundiff said.

She says her first floor is in bad shape.

“I don’t know if i’ll ever recover because I can’t even believe this,” Cundiff said.

She says floodwaters pushed the car she bought last Saturday. Her neighbor’s car was also destroyed.

Cundiff says she will have to stay somewhere else for a while.

“I’m just kind of devastated,” Cundiff said. “I’ve lived here 30 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.”

While many people are in the middle of clean up, looters were reported along the railroad tracks.

“We had some at four or five guys going to the backyard taking peoples property,” Rhonda Day said.

Day says a tire and a weed eater was taken from her. She says she jumped in her car and cornered who she saw take her property.

“I’ve already lost everything I got, I have. You’re not gonna take what little bit I might have left,” Day said. “To suffer this devastating loss and then to have somebody that can come and do that to you when you’re already suffering.”

Carlisle Mayor Ronnie Clark said he did hear reports of looting. He said the city will find and prosecute anyone found doing it.

