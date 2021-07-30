See a need, help a neighbor: Food truck fires up grills, raises money for victims of house fire

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa community is rallying behind the Nelson family after a fire tore through their home last week.

To show support and solidarity, neighbor Travis York, whose wife works with one of the homeowners, decided to use his business to bless the family.

“This could have very likely been my family and I know there’s several families who have similar things happen to them in this area,” York said. “And we wish we could help every one of those families, we just tried to figure out something we could do in this situation.”

Hillbilly Hibachi, co-owned by York and Adam Brown, opened at 11 a.m. and was sold out by 1 p.m. as community members lined up to grab lunch and offer donations to the family.

“We are a bunch of hillbillies, but we love each other. And if we see a need, we help our neighbors out,” said York.

The business is no stranger to a fundraiser and York said events like the one hosted Friday are what the mission is all about. Customers who came to support the fundraiser agreed, saying the truck always goes wherever the tragedy is.

“They’re an asset to the community.,” said community member Chris Whitenack. “Anytime something’s going on, you can find Hillbilly Hibachi right in the center of it, you know, trying to help find solutions.”

York said the special connection to charity is not just present in the business, but in the entire community. And with several other fundraisers underway and neighbors offering other types of support, the family said it is overwhelmed by the love and support they are receiving.

“My family is so blessed to live in a community with such wonderful and caring people. Words cannot express how grateful we are for each kindness that has been bestowed upon us - the prayers and kind words as well as the gifts and donations,” Jessica Nelson said. “I pray that God will reward each of you 10-fold for your generosity. Please continue to remember us in your prayers as we move ahead in the coming days.”

She said the situation has been hard, but it is a reminder of all of the blessings in their life.

“I am reminded of one of my favorite Bible verses,” she said. “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

York said he is blessed that his company is able to reach out in this way and he hopes it is a small piece of getting the family back on track.

