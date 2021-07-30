Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local Kentucky State Trooper is being credited for helping escort a woman in labor safely to the hospital.

“I couldn’t believe that this person just passed me at that speed approaching from the rear,” said Trooper Jason Adkison, Kentucky State Police.

On his way back to Bowling Green from Frankfort where he was for training, Trooper Adkison didn’t expect this interstate encounter in Elizabethtown.

“I was kind of mentally, you know, preparing myself for that, to go into pursuit mode, and turn on my siren. She’s still not stopping initially. And eventually, she pulls over after a couple of miles,” he said.

When he approached the car, Jacqueline Cornish didn’t even have to explain herself.

“I look down and she’s obviously pregnant. And she says, I’m in labor,” said Adkison.

Quickly assessing the situation, Adkison offered to call her an ambulance.

“And I was like, please don’t do that. I don’t have time to wait,” said Cornish.

“I went from, you know, thinking that I was in a vehicle pursuit to how am I going to get the lady that’s in labor to the hospital as fast as I can,” said Adkison.

So, the KSP trooper of seven years turned on his lights and sirens, with Cornish following closely behind.

“He led the way we were going through red lights and everything trying to get to the hospital,” said Cornish.

Cornish was greeted by a team of people at Hardin County Memorial Hospital, and Adkison left just as quickly as he arrived.

“He had called that night to check on me. But HIPAA law, they couldn’t give them any information,” explained Cornish.

One long day later, Adkison finally got in touch with the mother and new baby girl Alisha. He went to the hospital to bring the healthy newborn a KSP teddy.

“I was just excited to get to meet her the following day,” said Adkison. “I was really honored to be able to hold Alisha. I don’t think that I’ve ever held a baby that that’s that new to the world. "

“He said he had a hard time tracking this down to some extremely grateful for the officer and bringing the baby the teddy bear,” expressed Cornish.

While the unexpected is simply part of the job in law enforcement, this KSP trooper says this week was just another reminder.

“I was thinking about the Trooper’s Creed, we subdue people in times of trouble. But we also help people in their time of need. And that’s something that’s ingrained in all of us,” said Adkison.

The healthy baby girl, Alisha Lynzee Pierre Louis was delivered early Thursday morning, weighing six pounds, 15 ounces. This is Cornish’s second child.

