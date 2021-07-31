Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Below average temperatures take over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the warmest air of the Summer took over a few days this past week, we are now heading towards a cooler than average trend as we kick off August with some dry time ahead as well.

Scattered showers will stay with us through this evening and tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well, but we aren’t expecting any strong to severe storms as this system rolls through. There could be a few areas of heavy downpours at times that could create some localized high water issues for some areas that got hit hard on Friday, so be mindful of creeks and streams around your area. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side in the 70s and 60s through tonight as well.

By Sunday, scattered early morning showers will be around but moving out to the south and southeast. So, as we get into the later morning and afternoon hours, drier conditions will return. Temperatures begin the day in the upper 50s and lower 60s, then highs are only expected to reach the upper-70s for most areas and maybe some lower-80s if you get in on more sunshine early on. A very isolated rain threat will be around in the evening but won’t last long for many areas that see it.

A drier pattern stays around through Monday and mostly Tuesday, with a minimal rain threat across the south and southeast on Tuesday afternoon. Throughout the first week of August, temperatures will be staying well below average, with most days featuring highs in the upper-70s and even the “warmer” days only being in the lower-80s. It won’t be until possibly next weekend before we see highs anywhere near our average in the mid-80s again. However, once we get into the middle and latter parts of the week, scattered showers and thunderstorms, chances will increase.

