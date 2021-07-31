Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! Today starts off foggy with temps in the 60′s. Rain is in the forecast for later today, but the chances are isolated and we will see drops if any, later in the day.

Kicking off this Saturday skies will see a mix of sun and clouds before turning over to mostly cloudy skies. Temps will get close to 80 degrees, but won’t feel too bad. Into An area of low pressure will roll into our area today and will bring rain chances from west to east. I think southern Kentucky will see the best chance of rain and it will be late-day and into early Sunday.

Heading into Sunday there is a chance for a few stray drops early in the morning, but we should change over into partly cloudy skies. Sunday temps will drop into the upper 50s with some valley fog and then climb back up to the upper 70s. Into the new work week, we start off dry with temps well below average compared to the first half of the week, the upper 70s with more pleasant air in control. Towards the end of the week, temps return back into the 80s, and summer showers and storms are also possible after Wednesday into next weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Temps Take Control
Temperatures will drop below normal
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Fall feel for the weekend
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Temps Take Control
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Temps Take Control
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms This Evening