Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! Today starts off foggy with temps in the 60′s. Rain is in the forecast for later today, but the chances are isolated and we will see drops if any, later in the day.

Kicking off this Saturday skies will see a mix of sun and clouds before turning over to mostly cloudy skies. Temps will get close to 80 degrees, but won’t feel too bad. Into An area of low pressure will roll into our area today and will bring rain chances from west to east. I think southern Kentucky will see the best chance of rain and it will be late-day and into early Sunday.

Heading into Sunday there is a chance for a few stray drops early in the morning, but we should change over into partly cloudy skies. Sunday temps will drop into the upper 50s with some valley fog and then climb back up to the upper 70s. Into the new work week, we start off dry with temps well below average compared to the first half of the week, the upper 70s with more pleasant air in control. Towards the end of the week, temps return back into the 80s, and summer showers and storms are also possible after Wednesday into next weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.