Ashton Hagans to play with Raptors in NBA Summer League

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans will join the Toronto Raptors on their summer league roster.

The NBA Summer League begins in August. After going undrafted in 2020, he signed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in two games.

He was waived in February of 2021 for violating the NBA’s G-League COVID protocols.

Thanks to the man above! https://t.co/tE3rcDFjjs — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) July 30, 2021

Former Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will join the Toronto Raptors summer league roster, a source told ESPN. Hagans was SEC defensive player of the year in 2019. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 30, 2021

