Ashton Hagans to play with Raptors in NBA Summer League

After going undrafted in 2020, he signed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) shoots between Evansville's DeAndre Williams, left, and K.J. Riley. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) shoots between Evansville's DeAndre Williams, left, and K.J. Riley. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans will join the Toronto Raptors on their summer league roster.

The NBA Summer League begins in August. After going undrafted in 2020, he signed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in two games.

He was waived in February of 2021 for violating the NBA’s G-League COVID protocols.

