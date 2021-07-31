Ashton Hagans to play with Raptors in NBA Summer League
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans will join the Toronto Raptors on their summer league roster.
The NBA Summer League begins in August. After going undrafted in 2020, he signed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in two games.
He was waived in February of 2021 for violating the NBA’s G-League COVID protocols.
