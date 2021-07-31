Advertisement

“Back-to-School Rally” provides 5,500 free backpacks to FCPS students

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -On Saturday, Fayette County Public Schools partnered with the YMCA to get students prepared for the classroom.

The “Back-to-School Rally” provided 5,500 students with backpacks full of goodies.

“The kids are just excited as the parents,” says Bryan Station college and career coach Brandy Ashford.

Ashford spent her Saturday morning giving out supplies at Booker T Washington Elementary School.

“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re on their team and on their side,” Ashford says.

The school was just one of nine taking part in the rally. Elementary, middle, and high school students received pencils, folders, notebooks, and in 2020 fashion… masks.

On average, parents spend $848 dollars a year on school supplies. According to the National Retail Federation, the COVID-19 shutdown could cause prices to jump higher. All of this suggesting these free backpacks won’t just help the students.

“I think parents will get a sense of relief,” Ashford says.

Industry experts expect the biggest price increases will come from clothing and electronics.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
File image
One person shot in Lexington
A healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right-- get vaccinated. But the shot left...
Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Drier Days & Below Average Temps
Brand new furniture, still in the wrapper is now unsalvageable. All the devastation and damage...
Businesses in Nicholas County begin clean-up following flooding
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, right, and teammates celebrate winning the gold medal in the...
US wins 4x100 medley relay, 5th Tokyo gold for Dressel
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
A police car.
Deadly Nicholasville crash under investigation