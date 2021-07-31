Advertisement

Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

A peaceful walk along sand dunes in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is now a terrifying memory for one...
Woman chased by coyote fends it off with a stick
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain