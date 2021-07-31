Advertisement

Bourbon County football team helping with flood clean up

Instead of practicing, the Colonels spent the afternoon loading supplies on their bus to take to those in need.
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off in three weeks and this is an important time for teams like Bourbon County to put in work for the upcoming season, but the Colonels put in a different kind of work on Friday off the field.

With the overnight flooding in neighboring Nicholas County, head coach David Jones saw a need that his team could help out with. Instead of practicing, the Colonels spent the afternoon loading supplies on their bus to take to those in need and around 5:00, the team departed for Nicholas County to provide assistance in whatever way they can.

“It’s more than football and more than practice and what not, and that’s something that we saw on the internet,” said Bourbon County head football coach David Jones. “I didn’t know anything was going on until I saw it on the internet and I got to talking with my superintendent and she approved us to get a bus to take over and we put it out on the internet and we’ve been flooded with everything man. It’s been awesome.”

Coach Jones told Lee K. Howard that several of the players on his team have family members and friends who live in nearby Carlisle and he also saw this as an opportunity for his players to learn and grow in a way that will benefit them much further beyond their high school football career.

