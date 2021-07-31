As COVID-19 cases increase in Lexington, so does testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of the delta variant continue to rise in Kentucky.

The state reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Governor Andy Beshear said because the Delta variant is highly contagious, everyone should mask up when they’re indoors and around people.

Wild Health employee Cameron McIntosh said the testing site at the University of Kentucky Blue Lot has seen an uptick in appointments recently.

“It’s kind of crazy that we went from having 100 appointments per day to 800 plus appointments per day,” he said.

He said this weekend is a busy one.

“It’s not the norm for a Saturday morning,” McIntosh said. “We’ve been watching the number of cases continue to rise in Lexington.”

He said history seems to be repeating itself.

“The demand continues to go up and go down,” he said. “We just had one lane last week, and now we’re back up to two lanes. We doubled the staff that we have here.”

Wild Health employees said they’re seeing more and more vaccinated people getting tested at this site. They said it’s a trend they hope to continue.

“The CDC did recently change their guidance quietly that even vaccinated members of the community if they’re feeling symptoms that would be related to COVID-19 for them to go and be tested just to be sure,” McIntosh said.

This site is one small sample size, but employees said the trends match what’s happening across the country.

“Just in the past couple of weeks, we’ve just seen the Delta variant continue to build and build within that positivity rate that we’ve experienced at this location,” McIntosh said.

The location offers rapid antigen and PCR tests. McIntosh said results don’t show if someone has the Delta variant. He said folks could request to find out.

“We’ve gotten a lot of questions of whether or not it’s the Delta variant, and people want to know,” McIntosh said. “I really like when people ask us because then I think they can take reaching out to their friends and family that they’ve maybe been around.”

McIntosh said the testing site will be open at least until the end of this year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.