Advertisement

Frankfort relying on speed to offset lack of size in 2021

Despite averaging 27 points per game in 2020, Frankfort finished 2-5 in 2020.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite averaging 27 points per game in 2020, Frankfort finished 2-5 in 2020.

Speed is the game in Frankfort and head coach Craig Foley hopes that results in more wins in 2021.

“We are still going to put our athletes in space and hope that our guy is better than your guy and hope at the end of the day that’s the case,” said Foley.

What the Panthers lack in size they make up for in skill.

“I like that we have a lot of skill guys we actually have more skill guys than we do lineman,” said Frankfort running back Azeno Williams. “I like to see all of the talent that we have.”

Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and will be hungry to repeat that performance in 2021.

Frankfort opens the 2021 season at home against Paris on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
File image
One person shot in Lexington
A healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right-- get vaccinated. But the shot left...
Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

Latest News

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, right, and teammates celebrate winning the gold medal in the...
US wins 4x100 medley relay, 5th Tokyo gold for Dressel
United States's Jayson Tatum (10) drives up court during a men's basketball preliminary round...
To the quarters: USA routs Czech Republic, 119-84 in Tokyo
Great Crossing linebacker Kalib Perry committed to Tennessee on Saturday.
Great Crossing linebacker commits to Tennessee
Joey Votto homered in his seventh straight game, leaving him one shy of the MLB record.
Votto homers for 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record