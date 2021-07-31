Frankfort relying on speed to offset lack of size in 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite averaging 27 points per game in 2020, Frankfort finished 2-5 in 2020.

Speed is the game in Frankfort and head coach Craig Foley hopes that results in more wins in 2021.

“We are still going to put our athletes in space and hope that our guy is better than your guy and hope at the end of the day that’s the case,” said Foley.

What the Panthers lack in size they make up for in skill.

“I like that we have a lot of skill guys we actually have more skill guys than we do lineman,” said Frankfort running back Azeno Williams. “I like to see all of the talent that we have.”

Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and will be hungry to repeat that performance in 2021.

Frankfort opens the 2021 season at home against Paris on August 20.

