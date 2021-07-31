GRC football looking to win more with Chirico

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a new coach at George Rogers Clark high school.

Joe Chirico takes over the Cardinals program after winning the Class A state title in Paintsville in 2020.

“The number of players is double of what I had at Paintsville,” said Chirico. “So understanding how to coordinate a lot of kids, so kids aren’t standing around, is very important. That’s been my biggest challenge is how to design practice where everyone gets involved.”

GRC will open the season at home against Cooper on August 20th.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.