Great Crossing linebacker commits to Tennessee

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing linebacker Kalib Perry has committed to Tennessee. The three-star player chose the Vols over UK, Cincinnati and Purdue in a ceremony at the school on Saturday.

“It’s so surreal,” Perry said. “I can’t even explain the feeling right now.”

Perry (6-foot-4, 215) becomes the first Great Crossing football player to commit to a Division 1 program. Perry held offers from nearly a dozen schools.

“I just believe in Tennessee’s program and trust in it,” Perry said.

Perry led the Warhawks last season in rushing with 510 yards and six touchdowns. He was second in receiving with 281 yards and two touchdowns. As a rising linebacker, Perry finished with 140 tackles. He had one interception.

