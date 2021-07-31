Advertisement

Hardin County deputy dies in off-duty ATV accident, 7-year-old passenger seriously injured

HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.
HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has died in an off-duty accident involving an ATV, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kentucky State Police said they were called to reports of a fatality involving an ATV in Hardin County around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police investigation revealed Kevin Johnson, 36, from Elizabethtown was driving an ATV near the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue when he lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a fence.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

A 7-year-old passenger who was riding with Johnson was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“Please keep the Deputy’s family and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office posted.

