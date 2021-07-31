Advertisement

Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a Lexington neighborhood.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

According to police, a man was shot inside a home on Pinewood Court near Old Todds Road. They said the man had multiple gunshot wounds but, as of now, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe this shooting was not a random act.

