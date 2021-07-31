Louisville hits double-digit homicides in July, 20 juveniles shot and killed this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A community advocate against gun violence said July’s shooting reports in the Louisville Metro brings the city to 18 straight months of double-digit homicides.

Christopher 2X with the Game Changers organization said based on Louisville Metro Police data, this July there have been 14 people shot and killed in Louisville, and 39 additional people who have been injured due to gun violence.

So far in 2021, there have been a total of 114 homicides and 370 non-fatal shootings. The advocate said the city is on pace to surpass last year’s records, with 173 homicides and 586 injured due to shootings in the city.

“In addition to people getting killed, we’re averaging another one to two people who are shot each day and who don’t die,” 2X said in a release.

LMPD records also show that 20 juveniles aged 17 or younger have been killed this year, and 58 juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

“There is no recovering for many from all this senseless gun violence, and our hearts go out to the families and friends left behind,” 2X said.

2X gathers shooting data from LMPD as part of the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, which provides guidance and support to families affected by gun violence.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.