Advertisement

NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Evander Kane bet on own games

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. The NHL says it will investigate an allegation made by Kane’s wife that he bets on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NHL said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.

The league said Saturday night on Twitter that it was made aware of the social media posts from the Instagram account of Anna Kane and plans to conduct a full investigation. Anna Kane wrote: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

She added: “Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”

In a separate post, Anna Kane accused her husband of spending lavishly partying in Europe while asking her to sell her wedding ring to survive and wrote about not being able to afford baby formula for their child.

The NHL said: “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”

A team spokesman wrote in an email to The Associated Press that: “The San Jose Sharks have been in contact today with the National Hockey League about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values.”

Kane’s gambling history and finances have been public knowledge for some time. A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.

Since the Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports gambling in the U.S. and more states have adopted it, the NHL has embraced the possibilities and made several partnerships with sportsbooks and other betting organizations.

Reached by email before the league’s announcement, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said only a statement would be coming. The league said it would not make any further comments at this time.

A message sent to Kane’s agent was not immediately returned.

Kane, 29, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He’s with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo. According to Capfriendly, which charts hockey salaries, he has made just under $56 million during his NHL career.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
File image
One person shot in Lexington
A healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right-- get vaccinated. But the shot left...
Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

Latest News

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Drier Days & Below Average Temps
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days