Olivier Sarr to join Memphis for NBA Summer League

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After going undrafted Thursday night, former Kentucky Wildcat Olivier Sarr has signed a deal to play on the NBA Summer League roster with the Memphis Grizzlies.

After playing at Wake Forest, Sarr spent his final season in Lexington and was the only Wildcat to start all 25 games.

Sarr averaged 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior and had a team-high-tying two games with 20 or more points. He notched a team-high three double-doubles on the season and ranked third on the team in scoring and third in rebounding.

Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr will join the Memphis Grizzlies summer league roster, a source told ESPN. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 31, 2021

