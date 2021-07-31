Advertisement

Olivier Sarr to join Memphis for NBA Summer League

Sarr spent his final season in Lexington and was the only Wildcat to start all 25 games.
Olivier Sarr goes up for a shot against LSU. The big man declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Olivier Sarr goes up for a shot against LSU. The big man declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After going undrafted Thursday night, former Kentucky Wildcat Olivier Sarr has signed a deal to play on the NBA Summer League roster with the Memphis Grizzlies.

After playing at Wake Forest, Sarr spent his final season in Lexington and was the only Wildcat to start all 25 games.

Sarr averaged 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior and had a team-high-tying two games with 20 or more points. He notched a team-high three double-doubles on the season and ranked third on the team in scoring and third in rebounding.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers say homes have been washed off of their foundations.
Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
‘I only registered two days ago’: Second ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire announced
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sees highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in months
Two people were injured in a serious crash in Lexington.
Two injured in fiery crash in Lexington

Latest News

Joe Chirico takes over the Cardinals program after winning the Class A state title in...
GRC football looking to win more with Chirico
Bourbon County loading up supplies to help Nicholas County.
Bourbon County football team helping with flood clean up
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) shoots between Evansville's DeAndre Williams, left, and K.J....
Ashton Hagans to play with Raptors in NBA Summer League
Virginia commit Xavier Brown.
Lexington Christian is loaded, ready for a state title run in 2021