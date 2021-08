LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington.

Officers said one man was shot on Robertson Street at 12:34 p.m. Saturday, July 31. They described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as more news comes to light.

