To the quarters: USA routs Czech Republic, 119-84 in Tokyo

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team is off to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Kevin Durant added 23 as the Americans ran away from the Czech Republic in what became a 119-84 win on Saturday night. Zach LaVine scored 13 points, Jrue Holiday scored 11 and JaVale McGee added 10 points for the U.S.

Blake Schilb led the Czechs with 17 points. The Czechs were eliminated from the Olympics with the loss and the U.S. will be a top-four seed in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.