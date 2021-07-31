Advertisement

To the quarters: USA routs Czech Republic, 119-84 in Tokyo

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Kevin Durant added 23 points.
United States's Jayson Tatum (10) drives up court during a men's basketball preliminary round...
United States's Jayson Tatum (10) drives up court during a men's basketball preliminary round game against the Czech Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team is off to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Kevin Durant added 23 as the Americans ran away from the Czech Republic in what became a 119-84 win on Saturday night. Zach LaVine scored 13 points, Jrue Holiday scored 11 and JaVale McGee added 10 points for the U.S.

Blake Schilb led the Czechs with 17 points. The Czechs were eliminated from the Olympics with the loss and the U.S. will be a top-four seed in the quarterfinals.

