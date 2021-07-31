Advertisement

Votto homers for 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record

Becomes eighth player to homer in seven-consecutive games
Joey Votto homered in his seventh straight game, leaving him one shy of the MLB record.
Joey Votto homered in his seventh straight game, leaving him one shy of the MLB record.(AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKYT) - Reds first baseman Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game and Cincinnati beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday.

The Major League record is eight straight games with a home run, held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

Votto is the eighth player to hit a home run in at least seven consecutive games and the first since Kendrys Morales did it for the Blue Jays in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
File image
One person shot in Lexington
A healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right-- get vaccinated. But the shot left...
Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

Latest News

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, right, and teammates celebrate winning the gold medal in the...
US wins 4x100 medley relay, 5th Tokyo gold for Dressel
Frankfort football excited to use their speed in 2021.
Frankfort relying on speed to offset lack of size in 2021
United States's Jayson Tatum (10) drives up court during a men's basketball preliminary round...
To the quarters: USA routs Czech Republic, 119-84 in Tokyo
Great Crossing linebacker Kalib Perry committed to Tennessee on Saturday.
Great Crossing linebacker commits to Tennessee