Votto homers for 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record

NEW YORK (WKYT) - Reds first baseman Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game and Cincinnati beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday.

The Major League record is eight straight games with a home run, held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

Votto is the eighth player to hit a home run in at least seven consecutive games and the first since Kendrys Morales did it for the Blue Jays in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.