‘We had to leave’: Family loses everything, forced to quickly escape as rising water took over their home

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A state of emergency has been declared in Nicholas County after the deadly flooding in the area. One family had to quickly escape the rising water as it took over their home Thursday night.

“It really takes a toll on you, I’ve never been put in that situation where you don’t know if you’re going to make it or not,” Mark Scott said.

When Mark Scott and Shelby Allen went to sleep Thursday night, they could have never imagined what they’d wake up to.

“About 1:30 we heard our dogs barking and stuff, thrashing around and we opened the door and it was already coming in,” Allen said.

The couple was living out of their camper with two young daughters, Paisley and Kinsley, when water started to rush in.

They tried swimming to safety, but the current was too strong.

“And then we climbed up on the camper and it just started coming ungodly,” Scott said.

They were rescued by boat, but left six dogs behind.

“We had to leave, we didn’t know if they were alive, dead, what was going on,” Scott said.

In the aftermath, the community has rallied behind those affected. Allen’s sister has set up a GoFundMe for them.

Down the road at Dee Jay Auto Parts, volunteers were working all day to clean up the mess.

“We don’t have any insurance but we got a lot of help, a lot of good people, a lot of volunteers, a lot of donations on food and stuff,” Dee Jays Auto Shop owner Jamie Davis said.

Davis estimates $200,000 or more in damages, but is working to save the location he’s had for 35 years.

The community managed to rescue the Scott family’s missing dogs and gave them comfort in a time of need.

“You don’t realize how tight-knit it is until something like this happens,” Scott said. “The whole community’s going above and beyond.”

➡️ The Extension office is open for any and all donations being brought in for flood relief.

➡️New Beginnings Church is hosting a cookout for flood victims starting at 5 p.m.

It’ll be in the Southern States parking lot. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) July 30, 2021

