Adam Burniston’s Forecast | September feel to kick off August

By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drier and cooler days are ahead in the forecast as highs stay nearly 10 degrees below our average, and rain chances are expected to return until later in the week.

Excellent conditions are expected for your evening and night ahead. Temperatures will cool through the 70s and into the 6os this evening and tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear with a light to moderate breeze at times. Then as we head into the overnight hours, temperatures dip into the lower 50s for a cooler feel.

By Monday morning, many areas will be in the mid to upper-50s, which could tie or break some record low temperatures. After a cool start to the day, beautiful conditions will be with us the rest of the day, with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. High are expected to reach into the mid to upper-70s, with a few isolated areas getting near the 80s. Overall, it will be a great day with dry conditions.

We’ll keep this dry and below-average feel around through the first half of the week. Then, as we get into Wednesday and the rest of the week, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, chances will return. Highs throughout the week will still stay around the upper-70s and lower the 80s until we get into next weekend, when temperatures could potentially reach into the mid to upper-80s.

