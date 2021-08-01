Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Drier Days & Below Average Temps

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a foggy morning across most of the Commonwealth and clouds are beginning to dwindle as some isolated showers exit portions of southern Kentucky.

It is August 1, and most of the region is waking up to temps in the 60s. Throughout the day, sunshine will move back on into the area. Wildfire smoke will be at increased levels today so it will be on the hazier side, but it will make for a beautiful sunset. Temps will climb to a mild upper 70s before a cold front moves through and pleasant air follows. This week we will start off with a drier stretch of days and well below average temps. Normally we see the upper 80s in August, and we won’t be close to that number for most of the week. Rain chances and higher humidity levels will increase into the second half of the week as well.

I hope you all have a great day and a better start to the workweek:)

