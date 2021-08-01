Advertisement

‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ honors fallen officers, makes stop in Eastern Kentucky

Breathitt County 6pm 08/01
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One organization made its way to Breathitt County on Sunday to show its gratitude for fallen officers across the country.

“Every year, we take off from Spokane, Washington and we tour the country, visiting departments that lost an officer from the year before,” said Jagrut “JC” Shah, Chairman, Beyond the Call of Duty.

“It’s humbling. It just humbles us and continues telling us why we’re doing what we’re doing,” he added.

The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department lost Lee Daniel Manns in 2020.

“That tells me there’s more good than there is bad out there,” said Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan. “This is very respectful for them to do this and like I said, they travel all over the United States.”

We are told this was the first time Beyond the Call of Duty made a stop in the county.

“I was tickled. Small community, we don’t get this very often and it’s the first time I’ve seen it in my career,” said Hollan. “So it touches home too.”

“It’s pretty important to let the departments know that their loss is being felt across the nation,” said Shah. “Letting the survivors know that their loved ones are going to be remembered throughout the nation. Not just their county or city or state.”

