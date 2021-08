NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville Police said a man has died after being hit by a car.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning off the southbound lane of US 27 near Brannon Road, according to Nicholasville Police. Police found the victim there.

Police say the driver of the car left the scene.

Officials are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.