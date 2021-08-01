Advertisement

‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

By WJXT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A Florida woman is pushing for more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after losing three of her family members to the virus in less than a week.

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, her 65-year-old mother and her 85-year-old grandmother to COVID-19 in just five days.

“I lost my grandmother on Saturday, lost my fiancé on Monday and lost my momma yesterday [Thursday],” Devereaux said. “I had to skip going to my memaw’s funeral… so I could get to the hospital to say goodbye to my momma.”

Losing her family members has turned Devereaux’s world upside down.

“I feel lost. I feel so lost. I don’t know what to think or how to feel right now. I want my loved ones back. They’re the ones that always got me through the hard times in my life, and now, they’re all gone,” she said, through tears.

Devereaux also tested positive for COVID-19 but had mild symptoms. She says the only member of her family who had been vaccinated was her grandmother.

But now, Devereaux plans to get vaccinated herself and is pushing for others to get vaccinated as well.

“My mom and fiancé, their last wish was for me to get vaccinated. They told me how painful this virus was,” she said. “I just want everyone to know how important this is.”

She hopes that with more people getting the shot, no other family has to experience her heartbreak.

