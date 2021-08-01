Lexington block party works to unify neighbors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Neighborhoods across Lexington are holding their own block parties today.

The idea is to create a sense of community, making sure neighbors know and support each other.

In a neighborhood with one of the highest emergency and non-emergency calls in Lexington...

“I’m hoping for transformation to happen and for this to be a life changing event,” said event organizer Kiah Arnold.

Community members, like Arnold, are trying to unify those in the Russell Cave to North Broadway areas.

“If they had somebody to talk to that they could listen to, to maybe give them an alternative way than to use other things, you know that could really save a life.”

Arnold organized the Neighbors in the North Grill N’ Chill Block Party. Bringing together different community partners like Lextran giving out bus tickets and volunteers and nonprofits feeding the community and donating backpacks and care packages.

“I’ve been meeting so many neighbors I see in passing, but I didn’t even know their names. It’s imperative to do work like this to try and build community relations.”

Relationships Arnold hopes can help curb crime, potentially even save lives.

“If you have someone dealing with certain situations and there’s a neighbor who could come out and de-escalate it, or even just be a listening ear.”

GP: Music, dancing and laughter, a welcomed sight bringing hope to neighbors working toward a solution to combat crime.

The event was put on in part by Arnold, Councilmember James Brown and the non-profit Strengthening Transformations.

Arnold said the Winburn and Kirklevington areas also held similar events today.

Arnold said many residents live in subsidized housing or are in poverty. Several homeless individuals reside in the area, and care packages will also be distributed to them.

Arnold told WKYT participating community partners include the Lexington Legends, Lextran, Lexington Police, Lexington Fire Department and Food Chain.

Sponsors and donors include Lexmark International, Councilmember Brown’s Office, The Lextropolis, The Fatherhood Initiative, The Lexington Housing Authority, Walmart, Save-a-Lot, and Kroger. DJ Forerunner of Hot 102.5 provided musical entertainment.

