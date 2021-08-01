Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman encourages masks, asks people to use caution

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman encourages masks, asks people to use caution
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman encourages masks, asks people to use caution(Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a Facebook post asking Kentuckians to use caution as COVID-19 cases increase.

The post said, “As we learn more about the delta variant we must respond with caution and care. Masks continue to be effective at preventing the spread of this virus – let’s continue to optimize safety and minimize risk where we can. We’re still in this, together.”

