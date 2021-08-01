Paris hopes to return to glory days under Tyquan Rice

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Tyquan Rice is the new man in charge at Paris High School, but the former Greyhound star is no stranger to the program.

“When I tell them I’ve been where they are at, they know that and to go through that locker room and to be able to come back, it means a little more to me but it means much more to them,” said Rice.

Rice brings with him a new staff full of former Paris football players ready to bring the program back to their glory days.

“It’s great to know the guys that are here were once here,” said Paris linebacker and wide receiver Gabriel Arnett.

Several key seniors from last year’s team are back, including quarterback Chase Puckett. They are hoping to bounce back from their one-win season in 2020.

“I think we are going to come back and prove everybody wrong. New coaching staff, new players, new leadership and I think we are going to show them what we are about,” said Puckett.

Paris opens the 2021 season at Frankfort on August 20.

