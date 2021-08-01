Police continue investigating string of Saturday shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police responded to three shootings on Saturday that left seven people with injuries and one person in serious condition.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 in the morning.

Police were called to a home on Pinewood Court near Old Todd’s Road for reports of shots fired.

Inside they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, but none of them appeared to be life-threatening.

About 12 hours later, police responded to a shots fired call on Robertson Road.

There they found another victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Finally, Saturday night, around 9:30, police responded to East 5th Street where they found five victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds, one with life-threatening injuries.

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, Bill Bryant sat down with Mayor Linda Gorton and discussed the violent trend.

“Lexington is growing. We continued, even during the pandemic, to grow, and you know the bigger the city gets, the more potential there is for issues like this,” said Mayor Gorton.

“The homicides are going up, and we do know you mentioned the gang violence. We do know about the connection between the Chicago people and the Detriot people, and the police are focused on that.”

The Mayor did mention that the number of random shootings is down this year, but she did acknowledge that homicides are still on a record pace.

Lexington Police ask that if you have any other information that could help them in any of these shooting investigations, you reach out to the Lexington Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.