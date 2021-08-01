Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say multiple people were shot in downtown Lexington.

Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.

According to police, five victims were found with gunshot wounds, and one has what has police described as life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police are currently on the scene and investigating.

WKYT has a crew at the scene as well. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

