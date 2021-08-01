Advertisement

Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say multiple people were shot in downtown Lexington.

Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.

According to police, five victims were found with gunshot wounds, and one has what has police described as life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police are currently on the scene and investigating.

WKYT has a crew at the scene as well. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
File image
One person shot in Lexington
A healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right-- get vaccinated. But the shot left...
Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Drier Days & Below Average Temps
Brand new furniture, still in the wrapper is now unsalvageable. All the devastation and damage...
Businesses in Nicholas County begin clean-up following flooding
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, right, and teammates celebrate winning the gold medal in the...
US wins 4x100 medley relay, 5th Tokyo gold for Dressel
A police car.
Deadly Nicholasville crash under investigation