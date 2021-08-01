Advertisement

TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies

The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater.(Source: KABC, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONA, Calif. (AP) - A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died, police and his family said Saturday.

Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching “The Forever Purge” at a theater in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night.

Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed on life support.

Police said the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked. They were working with Riverside County prosecutors to add a second murder count against the suspected shooter, Joseph Jimenez.

Jimenez, 20, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Friday after being charged with murder in the death of Goodrich and attempted murder of Barajas. But he didn’t enter a plea, and his arraignment was postponed to next week.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, is charged in the shooting, which police say appeared to be random and...
Joseph Jimenez, 20, is charged in the shooting, which police say appeared to be random and unprovoked. They were working with prosecutors to add a second murder count against Jimenez.(Source: Corona Police, KABC, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Prosecutors also had charged Jimenez with a special circumstance of lying in wait that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted as charged.

Jimenez has been jailed since his arrest. It’s not clear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak for him.

Barajas was a high school honor student and had hundreds of thousands of followers on his TikTok social media account, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

“From his quick smile to his compassionate heart, Anthony’s presence was a gift to all who knew him,” his family said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
File image
One person shot in Lexington
A healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right-- get vaccinated. But the shot left...
Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

Latest News

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Drier Days & Below Average Temps
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days