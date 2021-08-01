Two women shot at Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Sevierville police confirm

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot at Soaky Mountain Waterpark around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, according to Sevierville Police officials.

Two females were shot, one was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center and the other was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to SPD.

“Three persons have been detained, including the alleged shooter of both victims. The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred in the waterpark parking lot which escalated into the shooting,” SPD spokesperson Bob Stahlke confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be updated as it’s confirmed.

