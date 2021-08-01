Advertisement

US wins 4x100 medley relay, 5th Tokyo gold for Dressel

Dressel swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay.
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, right, and teammates celebrate winning the gold medal in the...
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, right, and teammates celebrate winning the gold medal in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) - American Caeleb Dressel has won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Games, finishing off one of the great performances in Olympic history.

Dressel swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds. That eclipses the mark of 3:27.28 they set at the 2009 Rome world championships in rubberized suits.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple joined Dressel on the winning team. That ensured the Americans closed out the swimming competition with another gold in a race they’ve never lost at the Olympics.

Earlier in the session, Dressel won the 50 freestyle for his third individual title of the games. He also won two golds on the relays.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

