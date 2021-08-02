20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty teenagers were brought to Norton Children’s Hospital Monday evening after they were hurt in a bus crash in southeast Jefferson County.

The bus driver was driving southbound on Billtown Road near I-265 when they crashed into a car that turned in front of it, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

None of the kids are thought to have serious injuries, but Ruoff said they were all brought to the hospital in an EMS bus “out of an abundance of caution.”

It was not revealed if the bus driver or anyone else in the crash was hurt.

