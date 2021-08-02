Advertisement

Areas of Powell County without water after water main break

Some say it's been more than a day since they've had running water.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - After the heavy rain and flooding hit the area, people living in Powell County have been without water. Some say it’s been more than a day since they’ve had running water.

Officials say a break occurred at the Beech Fork line. The Powell Valley Water District is working on a solution.

People living there told WKYT that they are frustrated and are just wondering when they will get running water back.

“Saturday morning I woke up and everything seemed to be functioning, to take a shower and clean up and it was drip drip drip, so it was like taking a military shower. Just wash up real quick and do the best and spray some cologne on,” said Darrell Frazier.

Frazier said he has been without water for more than a day, having to the grocery store to get water for his family.

“You miss the things you don’t have and learn to appreciate them then,” said Frazier.

Frazier and his family keep trying to call Powell Valley Water but said they got no response.

“I think after COVID and the flooding people are just at their wit’s end,” said Lisa Johnson, the Public Information Officer for Powell County. She said that Powell County has four water companies, which can make things confusing.

The Clay City Fire Chief Eric Strange said that if people need help, they can come to the firehouse and get water.

New Update Was just informed a Boring Company from out of town are coming to help. The plan is to bore a new line...

Posted by Powell's Valley Water District & Sewer Division on Sunday, August 1, 2021

